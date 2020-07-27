There's a push to support Black-owned businesses in Loudoun County

Loudoun Shops Black is a new website created amid the movement to encourage spending at Black-owned businesses.

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. — Conversations about racial justice are still at the forefront. That's the reason for a new website, Loudoun Shops Black. The goal of the site is to back Black-owned businesses in the area.

Alicia Johnson is the sole baker at Elevation Cakes. In the last few weeks, she has been overwhelmed with inquiries from new customers.

"It means a lot. It means that what I'm doing and who I am matter," said Johnson.

Amid the protests after the death of George Floyd, there was a movement to highlight Black-owned businesses across the country. Founders Leah Fallon and Danielle Nadler created Loudoun Shops Black in July. The site has dozens of Black-owned businesses in one place. They provided WUSA9 with the following statement:

"We started Loudoun Shops Black to provide an easy-to-use resource for the Black community and allies of the local Black Lives Matter movement.

If people want to help in the movement, we need to educate ourselves and our family and vote with our dollar. Be intentional about where you shop and find services. This helps create generational wealth in the Black community — something that many have not been able to do because of institutional racism."

Luxy Balloons is also featured on the website. Owner Brittany Bradley started the high-end balloon business in 2017.

"We're learning more about social injustice and how it's affected the black family. When you support Black businesses, it's going back into the black family and community," said Bradley.

Both business owners are grateful for the new clientele, but say it's also about representation to inspire other people of color.