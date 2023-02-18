Sisters arrested after pursuit, crash in Stafford County

The driver lost control and crashed into a crosswalk signal, ending the pursuit.

FREDERICKSBURG, Va. — Two women have been arrested in Stafford County after leading deputies on a chase that ended in a crash on Friday afternoon.

According to the sheriff's office, the incident happened when a deputy pulled over a gold Nissan Maxima at 626 Warrenton Road in Fredericksburg for failing to yield to oncoming traffic around 3:22 p.m. Both the responding deputy and the deputy who responded as backup noted both the driver and passenger were extremely nervous.

The driver gave the deputy a fictitious name and told the deputy she was nervous because she had never been pulled over. The deputy later found the driver had outstanding warrants.

That's when the driver, identified as 19-year-old Kelzy Young, drove off. Kelzy Young headed northbound on Warrenton Road and ran two red lights. At the intersection at Plantation Drive, the driver lost control and drove off the road, crashing into a crosswalk signal.

Both the driver and passenger bailed from the car and took off running. The driver was quickly apprehended. The passenger, 21-year-old Sharlynia Young, ran toward a Taco Bell, but was apprehended in the parking lot.