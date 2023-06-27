'Pumpkin' the cow 'mooved' after showing up at Stafford County doorstep

"Is there anything Amazon won’t deliver to your front porch?" the sheriff's office asked.

STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. — In Stafford County, one resident got a legen-dairy visitor on their front porch Tuesday morning.

Around 5 a.m., a resident on Poplar Road, not too far away from Mountain View Road, in Stafford started to cow-culate what exactly they were seeing. 'Is this a dream? Was my coffee de-calf-inated this morning?'

Even the Stafford County Sheriff's Office had questions.

"Is there anything Amazon won’t deliver to your front porch?" they asked.

Because who doesn't love fresh milk at your door step.

"Pumpkin" the cow was found in the homeowner's backyard, and deputies say they heard she was able to herd the cow to the front porch. After getting the cow to the udder side they waited for officials.

Deputy J.L. Jones responded to the scene and took stock of the situation. The cow's owner was soon located at a nearby farm and arrived to escort "Pumpkin" home. It could have been udder chaos, but Deputy Jones assisted with traffic control for the mooooo-ve.

"Thanks to the cowoperation of everyone, this story has a happy ending," the sheriff's office said. "Now, who is ready for another season of Yellowstone!"