x
Virginia

Fairfax County property owners could face fine for invasive bamboo starting in 2023

Credit: ded - stock.adobe.com
Credit: ded - stock.adobe.com

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — A new ordinance in Fairfax County will go into effect at the beginning of 2023 that requires property owners to maintain invasive grass, or they will face a fine.

The running bamboo ordinance will start on Jan. 1, 2023. Running bamboo is a fast-growing, invasive grass that can be destructive to the natural environment and suppress native plant species.

Running bamboo, once planted, can eventually take over yards, travel across property lines, and could create issues. Roots of the plant can push through brickwork, drains, cavity walls, patios and exploit cracks or weaknesses in concrete. 

The Fairfax County Board of Supervisors passed the ordinance in March 2022, and it will be enforced by the Department of Code Compliance on an individual complaint basis. 

The ordinance requires that a bamboo owner must contain and not allow running bamboo to spread from their property to any public right-of-way or any adjoining property not owned by the bamboo owner.

If the owner of the bamboo fails to comply with a Notice of Violation, each day that running bamboo remains uncontained may result in a civil penalty of $50, up to a maximum of $2,000 in 12 months.

Residents wanting to file a complaint can contact the Department of Code Compliance at 703‑324‑1300, TTY 711, or file an online complaint at www.fairfaxcounty.gov/code

Click here for ways to contain running bamboo. 

Watch Next: This invasive fish species could be causing 'crab crisis' in the Chesapeake

