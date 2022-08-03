Professional trappers working to capture mangey Fairlington fox

Trappers are thinking outside of the 'fox' to trap the sly animal.

ARLINGTON, Va. — Editor's Note: This video is from October 2021 about a Virginia woman trying to outsmart a shoe-stealing fox.

The Animal Welfare League of Arlington (AWLA)'s Animal Control Team and professional trappers are working together to capture a sly fox that has been described as mangey and thin.

The fox has been catching eyes within the Fairlington community of Arlington due to its appearance. Normally, foxes are described as colorfully orange with thick, long fur. The 'Fairlington Fox' does not fit this description due to its sickly appearance and patchy fur.

According to AWLA, they have coordinated efforts to directly oversee all trapping work related to the fox.

"We have worked with the licensed rehabber to bring on a licensed ethical trapping company whom they highly recommended," AWLA Senior Communications Specialist Chelsea Jones said.

The professional trapping company began their trapping efforts Tuesday morning to catch and transport the young fox to rehab.

Before starting, AWLA talked to residents who were working to report the fox sightings to help with trapping and was able to get permission from the Fairlington Villages homeowner association to conduct trapping efforts in the neighborhood.

Residents are asked to stay back from the traps and to report any further sightings to Arlington County Animal Control.

The traps are checked regularly in accordance with Virginia state laws, according to Jones.

If a citizen happens to notice a fox in any of the licensed traps, they are asked to stay back and call Animal Control immediately at 703-931-9241.

