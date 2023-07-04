Pro data center flyers found in donated food for Prince William Co. students, families

The flyer was not approved by school officials or SPARK.

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. — Prince William County residents were surprised to find pro data center flyers among donated food for students and their families.

For months, data center projects within Prince William County have been at the center of several meetings with hours-long debates and much controversy.

From sound levels and health issues to the impact on the environment and national landmarks, residents have been pushing back against data centers in the county.

Prince William County Schools Spokesperson Diana Gulotta told WUSA9 that the QTS Data Center flyers were placed in food donations for students and families.

The flyers also included the logo of the school district's educational foundation, SPARK.

Gulotta said QTS is an official business partner of SPARK and provides resources to the Prince William County Schools students, including job placement, internships and donations. However, the flyer was not approved by school officials or SPARK.

The school district told QTS to stop using the flyer and comply with relevant PWCS regulations regarding distributing information to students and families.

Data centers are physical infrastructures that house complex computer systems that provide shared access to processed information. When people refer to “the cloud” that information is usually stored at a data center. These centers are what allow companies such as Apple, Facebook, Amazon and Google to run programs all day and night.