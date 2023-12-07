'This is a scam' | Prince William Co. Sheriff warns of scammers calling pretending to be deputies

The scammers are utilizing telephone technology that makes it appear that the calls originate from a sheriff's office telephone number.

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. — The Prince William County Sheriff's Office is warning residents of scammers who may call pretending to be deputies.

According to a tweet from the sheriff's office, the telephone scam involves the suspect pretending to be a deputy sheriff and claiming the victim has missed a jury duty summons. The caller then tells the victim they are subject to fines or arrest because of the missed summons.

In some instances, the victims have been asked to bring their driver's license and social security card and report in person to the sheriff's office after normal business hours in order to meet with deputies to clear their fines.

"The scammers are utilizing telephone technology that makes it appear that the calls originate from a sheriff's office telephone number," the law enforcement agency said in a release. "This is a scam."

The Prince William County Sheriff's Office says it will never solicit payments from a resident in this way. The scam has been reported to Manassas City Police.

Anyone who has received a similar phone call is urged to notify local law enforcement immediately. If you need help locating the jurisdiction you are in, the sheriff's office says to call (703) 792-6070.