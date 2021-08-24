x
Virginia

Officials: Prince William County schools impacted by a power outage that injured 2 people working on electrical lines

Crews are coordinating with Dominion Energy to make the rescues of the two people injured after the power is secured at the worksite.
Credit: WUSA9

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. — Prince William County schools are feeling the impacts of power outages reported in the Lake Ridge area that happened after two people were injured while working on high-tension electrical lines, according to officials.

Around 32,000 customers have been impacted by the electrical incident that happened in the 16000 block of Porters Inn Drive at the Shorehaven Apartments, according to Dominion Energy and county officials.

Prince William County Schools (PWCS) has said with will continue to dismiss at scheduled times for the schools, meaning no early dismissals.

It is possible school main phone lines are not operational during this time. Buses will be delayed, added PWCS.

WUSA9 will continue to provide updates on this story as more information comes into our newsroom.

