Prince William Co. police search for suspect in Manassas robbery

MANASSAS, Va. — Officers from the Prince William County Police Department are searching for a suspect connected to a robbery that took place at a Wells Fargo Bank in Manassas.
Just before 10:15 a.m. on Oct. 4, officers responded to 8118 Sudley Rd. in Manassas, Virginia after there was a report of a panic alarm activation. According to officials, an initial investigation found that an unknown man entered the Wells Fargo and passed a note that demanded money and implied he was armed with a firearm to a bank teller.
Police said the suspect showed his firearm before he took an undisclosed amount of money and fled the bank. No injuries were reported and officials said no shots were fired.
Officers have released photos that captured the suspect during the robbery. The photos show a person dressed in jeans, sneakers, a neon t-shirt, a black jacket and wearing a face mask.
Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at (703)792-7000.
