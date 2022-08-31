Police search for man that allegedly abducted child, assaulted woman

Abraham Cinto Jr., 27, allegedly abducted a child, burned a woman with a cigarette, sprayed her with pepper spray and grabbed her by the neck.

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. — A man is wanted by Prince William County police for allegedly abducting a child and assaulting a woman Tuesday night.

Police responded to a playground on the 8300 block of Barret Dr. in Manassas to investigate a report of an assault. After some investigation, police determined that while a woman was with her son at a park with an acquaintance, identified as Abraham Cinto Jr., the two got into a verbal fight.

During the altercation, Cinto took the woman's property and the child without permission, according to officials. Cinto allegedly burned the woman with a cigarette, sprayed her with pepper spray and grabbed her by the neck as she tried to get her child back.

The woman was able to contact the police after she was grabbed. Police were made aware of the Cinto's whereabouts from one of the victim's family members. According to officials, police were informed that Cinto was spotted with the child at the playground.

When police arrived at the area of the playground, the child was found and taken by police. The child did not have any injuries and was later given to his mother. The mother reported minor injuries.

Officials said Cinto fled before police arrived. Police have arrest warrants for Cinto and have not been able to locate him. Officials describe Cinto as a 27-year-old Hispanic male who is 5-foot-4, weighs 171 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.

Cinto is wanted for abduction, assault with a caustic substance, assault and battery and petit larceny.