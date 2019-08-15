WOODBRIDGE, Va. — Authorities are investigating an officer-involved shooting in Prince William County on Thursday morning.

Prince George’s County police said the shooting happened at 6:12 a.m. in the 4300 block of Flodden Court in Woodbridge.

A person was shot and is receiving medical care at an area hospital, police said. The condition of that person, who has not yet been identified, was not immediately made available.

No officers were injured and there is no threat to the community, police said.

The details surrounding the shooting were not yet released.

Authorities said the scene is contained.

No further details were immediately available.

