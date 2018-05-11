WOODBRIDGE, Va. -- Prince William County Police said they are investigating a double homicide that occurred on Sunday night.

Officials arrived to the 16800 block of Brandy Moor Loop just before 6 p.m. for reports of two people shot.

When police arrived to the scene, they located two males suffering from gunshot wounds.

Police said the vehicle had driven over a curb and into a wooded area. Both victims were pronounced dead on the scene.

Police have not identified a suspect or motive in the shooting.

Anyone with information regarding this double homicide is asked to call Prince William County Police at 703-792-6500.

