WOODBRIDGE, Va. -- Prince William County Police said they are investigating a double homicide that occurred on Sunday night.
Officials arrived to the 16800 block of Brandy Moor Loop just before 6 p.m. for reports of two people shot.
When police arrived to the scene, they located two males suffering from gunshot wounds.
Police said the vehicle had driven over a curb and into a wooded area. Both victims were pronounced dead on the scene.
Police have not identified a suspect or motive in the shooting.
Anyone with information regarding this double homicide is asked to call Prince William County Police at 703-792-6500.
© 2018 WUSA