Police identify suspect in robbery of Beauty 4 U in Prince William Co.

Officers identified Samiya Neal, 24, as one of three suspects in the robbery of a Beauty 4 U that took place on June 15.

WOODBRIDGE, Va. — Prince William County Police are on the lookout for three suspects connected to a robbery at the Beauty 4 U store in Prince William County, Virginia on June 15. Officers have only identified one of the suspects, according to officials.

The identified suspect is 24-year-old Samiya Neal from Upper Marlboro, Maryland. She is described to be a Black woman, about five foot and two inches in height, weighing about 120 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Police obtained an arrest warrant for Neal on Aug. 2, however, they have yet to locate her, according to police.

On June 15, just after 7:30 p.m. officers responded to the Beauty 4 U located at 2542 Prince William Pkwy, Woodbridge, Virginia for a robbery. According to officers, an employee of the beauty supply store told police that three people started to take things off the shelves and tried to leave.

An employee, however, met them at the door and attempted to confront them but was unsuccessful. One of the suspects, a male, sprayed the employee with pepper spray, according to police, and then drove away with the other two suspects in a red Honda Accord that had a Maryland license plate. The license plate read: 2EK4356.

Officials said the employee was taken to a hospital and was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Hair extensions were reported missing from the store, according to police.

Police claim one of the other two suspects is described to be a Black woman between 17-22 years old, about five foot and four inches with black hair and a thin build. Additionally, the suspect was last seen wearing a dark-colored baseball hat, a black hooded sweatshirt, jeans, sneakers and carrying a grey cross-body purse.

The third suspect is described as a Black man between17-22 years old, about five foot and six inches tall, with medium-length black hair and a thin build. The suspect was last seen wearing a white face mask, a grey zip-up hooded sweatshirt with black trim, black sweatpants and black and white sneakers.

Officials say this investigation is ongoing.