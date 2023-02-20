Prince William Co. Police to host free steering wheel lock event for Hyundai drivers

The free steering wheel locks will be handed on to residents who own or lease Hyundai vehicles without push-button ignitions.

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. — Attention Hyundai owners in Prince William County: The police department will be giving away free steering wheel locks to residents at three different district stations Tuesday.

According to a tweet from the Prince William County Police Department (PWCPD), the free steering wheel locks will be handed on to residents who own or lease Hyundai vehicles without push-button ignitions.

This comes amid an uptick in Hyundai and Kia vehicle thefts across the DMV. Police have attributed many of thefts to a TikTok social media challenge, which included videos that appeared online showing people how to steal cars from those manufacturers using USB charging cords. The videos have prompted the two car manufacturers to release an anti-theft software update.

The event will be held from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. at the following district stations:

Central District Station: 5036 Davis Ford Road, Woodbridge

Eastern District Station: 15948 Donald Curtis Drive, Woodbridge

Western District Station: 8900 Freedom Center Blvd., Manassas

Owners will need to bring their registration, reflecting proof of ownership and residency in Prince William County to receive a free steering wheel.

Police are limiting one lock per vehicle.

A similar event was held for Kia and Hyundai owners in Prince George's County Monday morning.

A similar event was held for Kia and Hyundai owners in Prince George's County Monday morning. Dozens lined up for the free steering wheel locks starting at 11 a.m.

At least 500 of the steel anti-theft devices are being handed out through the county’s eight police districts, according to police spokesperson Brian Fischer. The locks are being donated by the automakers, Fischer added.

How to get the free update:

Kia and Hyundai owners who are interested in getting the updated software for free will need to contact Hyundai toll-free at 800-633-5151 or Kia toll-free at 800-333-4542.

In addition to the free software, customers will be given a sticker alerting would-be thieves that the vehicle is equipped with anti-theft protection. The stickers will be sent out as the software updates are rolled out.

Both companies have worked with law enforcement agencies to provide more than 26,000 steering wheel locks since Nov. 22 to 77 law enforcement agencies across 12 states.

