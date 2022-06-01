Pedestrian shot at after argument with driver in Manassas, police say

The SUV and the pedestrian had both left the area before police were able to arrive but officers say that no one was injured in the shooting.

MANASSAS, Va. — Editor's Note: The video above was published on May 25, 2022.

Investigators say an unidentified man was allegedly shot at in the early morning hours Tuesday in Manassas, Virginia.

Officers say they were called to the 7800 block of Sudley Road after someone heard gunfire. A resident told officials they heard the gunshots before seeing a white SUV driving from the area.

Police believe just before 3 a.m. a pedestrian had an argument with the driver of the SUV. As the driver began to leave, officers say the driver stopped and proceeded to start shooting at the pedestrian.

Officers were able to identify shell casings on the street while searching the area and found that a pillar of a nearby business was struck by something that they say matches a "projectile,", according to police.