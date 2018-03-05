Dozens of teachers and parents showed up to express their angry over how school leaders handled in investigation principal accused of bullying her staff at that school and her two prior schools.

“Bullied, harassed, and they’re saying enough is enough,” said Riley O’Casey, Prince William Education Association President.

After numerous current and former teachers complained about principal Alfie Turner at Ronald Reagan middle school and from her 2 prior schools, the superintendent’s office hired an outside firm to conduct an investigation.

“He wanted to know what group of teachers had instigated this and not sound like a fair investigation,"

said Ronald Reagan teacher Kelly McClear Who spoke at tonight’s school board meeting.

At the conclusion of the investigation, a superintendent put out a letter announcing that Turner would not be returning to Ronald Reagan and would instead be working in human resources.

“It placed the blame on the teachers and the teachers are the ones that had the courage to come forward,” said Brandie Provenzano, Ronald Reagan parent and teacher at Battlefield High School.

“They continue to tell parents these lies,” said McClear.

“Well, we do regret that people interpreted differently than we hoped independent review was designed to bring out information on all sides of this issue,” said Phil Kavits, PWCS Spokesman.

