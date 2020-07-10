Community split over Prince William County's plan to return to classroom

The Superintendent will update the School Board on the return to school Tuesday night at 6 p.m.

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. — Prince William County Schools (PWSC) Superintendent, Dr. Steve Walts, will update the School Board on the plan to return to school, Wednesday night at 6 p.m.

The school system recently released its hybrid model of in-person and virtual learning. Under that 50/50 hybrid plan, students in all grade levels will return to the classroom Nov. 10 two days a week.

Students would still be required to wear masks and maintain social distancing. PWCS recently released pictures of what classrooms will look like.

Some people are in support of the plan and others, including members of the Prince William County Education Association, believe virtual learning is what is best to keep students and staff safe.

Wondering what classrooms could look like under the 50 Percent Model? ⬇️ Check out this thread of sample Elementary, Middle, and High School models.



50 Percent High School Model - based off 2020-21 maximum class size at Forest Park HS, a typical footprint in the Division. (1/4) pic.twitter.com/zD29bWL4OE — PWCS (@PWCSNews) September 29, 2020

PWEA released a statement Sunday against in-person learning, urging school leaders to continue with virtual instruction for the 'foreseeable future.'

PWEA’s statement on the Return to Learn plan for Quarter 2. pic.twitter.com/SUQkxxBXI2 — Prince William EA (@PrinceWilliamEA) October 4, 2020

Parents in support of in-person teaching have mobilized on Facebook. The group calling itself "In-Person Learning in Quarter 2," held a small rally outside a Prince William County School Monday.

"We need to send the kids back," said one parent, Elizabeth Gatto. "Virtual learning is not working. We see the private schools all around Northern Virginia they're in-person learning and thriving and our kids are falling behind."

During the scheduled meeting, parents who agree with the proposed in-person model are planning to rally outside of the meeting.