Prince William County reaches high COVID-19 transmission rate, per CDC

Local health officials stress the need to get vaccinated, wear masks indoors and stay home if sick.

MANASSAS, Va. — As concerns over the Delta variant grows, more counties in the DMV are seeing high COVID-19 transmission rates, according to a Centers for Disease Control & Prevention (CDC) map.

Prince William County has joined a growing list of counties in Northern Virginia to have more than 100 cases per 100,000 people, a qualification that highlighted the county in red on the map. The county saw 100.9 new infections over the weekend.

"It's not a surprise, the Delta variant has been dominant for awhile," Fairfax Health District Epidemiologist Sean Morris told WUSA9. "It's really important that this time especially that people get vaccinated and wear a mask indoors. Pandemics are driven by human behavior and can be driven down by human behavior."

Manassas City was at a "substantial" level and Manassas Park was at a "moderate" level of community transmission as of Monday, August 9.

Virginia sees Significant Increase in #DeltaVariant -

Parts of our Area Move into HIGH Level for COVID-19 Community Spread

This variant is the top strain in Virginia and the country and is contributing to a surge of COVID-19 cases.

— PWHD (@PrinceWilliamHD) August 9, 2021

Morris said hospitalizations "have been better" compared to the surge last year with the help of vaccines. How long the county stays in the transmission rate is going to depend on if the community is willing to make a difference.

However, Prince William County residents such as Shamira Palma know many people who are still hesitant to receive the vaccine. She said in the Hispanic community, misinformation seems to be the biggest culprit.

"I guess there's some misinformation going around like those TikTok videos," Palma said. "We try to explain that we got the vaccines, we're perfectly healthy and we feel protected."

She is worried for her 7-year-old daughter who has to go to school with a universal indoor mask mandate. Palma said while the family has continued to be safe, the pandemic has affected her daughter socially.

"She's getting better, and exposure helps, but at the same time, we have to be careful again," Palma added.