Commonwealth attorney stresses need for more mental health, substance abuse services after fentanyl overdoses

Prince William County recently had a big drug seizure and two teen deaths related to counterfeit Percocet laced with fentanyl.

MANASSAS, Va. — As law enforcement in Prince William County sends a warning to communities about fake drugs laced with fentanyl, the commonwealth attorney stressed the need for more resources to address mental health and substance abuse issues.

Two teenagers recently died after consuming counterfeit Percocet laced with the highly potent synthetic opioid fentanyl, according to police.

Investigators announced a drug seizure of several firearms and more than 5,000 of the same fake pills, also known as Perc30, days later. A police spokesperson was unable to confirm if the drugs seized were connected to the teen overdose deaths. Four people allegedly involved in the drug seizure have been arrested, including two 19-year-olds.

Prince William County Commonwealth Attorney Amy Ashworth could not elaborate on pending cases, but said there seems to be more cases surfacing related to Perc30. While her office does not keep track of how many cases related to fentanyl they prosecute, Ashworth said a special investigative unit directed to handle large-scale distribution cases has remained busy.

"I know they've been very busy and I believe they've had a lot of success, which has helped lead to bigger and bigger distribution cases being broken," Ashworth said. "We know when one supplier is taken down, there's another one to fill their space."

Prosecutors across the country have enhanced efforts to prosecute dealers, especially as fentanyl-related deaths have gone up across the country.

The City of Alexandria Police Department is also warning the community about a recent spike in suspected fentanyl-related overdoses in school-aged kids. In many cases, users are unaware fentanyl is laced into the narcotic.

Ashworth said she would rather put more focus on preventative measures.

"We don't have enough mental health resources available for people and I'd love to see it on the federal, state, and local level to start focusing more on the causes that make people go out and abuse substances especially once that are deadly like this," Ashworth said.

As the main public health provider in the county, Prince William County's Department of Community Services provides treatment or referral, prevention and treatment services in the clinic, community, and public high schools, and runs at-risk youth prevention groups in the community.

"Right now there's a waiting list at the Community Services Board," Ashworth added. "If you can't afford a counselor or don't have insurance for counseling, there's a waiting list. That's insanity there shouldn't be a waiting list."

According to a statement from the Prince William County government, since January, Community Services has been coordinating youth opioid use brainstorming sessions with local stakeholders.