Prince William Clerk of Circuit Court brings services to the streets

On select Saturdays, residents can file marriage license applications, notary applications, concealed handgun permits, and more through the mobile service center.

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. — Accessing Circuit Court services just got a little more convenient in Prince William County.

On Saturdays, Jacqueline C. Smith, Clerk of the Circuit Court, is bringing her services to the streets.

Smith launched "Seals on Wheels," a fully mobile service center on May 20, 2023, to help make the Prince William County Circuit Court Clerk’s services even more accessible and convenient to the public.

Now, the most popular services provided by the Clerk can be accessed by residents of Prince William County, Manassas, and Manassas Park by visiting Seals on Wheels at various sites on select Saturdays.

Officials say the public can file marriage license applications, notary applications, concealed handgun permits, and much more through the mobile service center.

Seals on Wheels will make stops at seven libraries thanks to a partnership with Prince William County Libraries. Officials say the program will soon add dates in Manassas and Manassas Park.

Library tour dates:

September 30 – Coles District – Independent Hill Library

October 14 – Brentsville District – Nokesville Library

October 21 – Occoquan District – Chinn Library

In addition to the Library Tour, Seals on Wheels will offer services at local festivals and events, including:

September 9 - Casa Bru Mar Foundation's 2nd Annual Building Bridges LGBTQ+ Symposium - George Mason University (Prince William Campus)

September 10 - Potomac Valley Church - Dumfries

September 16 - Hispanic Heritage Day - Metz Middle School

September 23 - Occoquan Fall Art Festival

For the full tour schedule please visit Seals on Wheels.