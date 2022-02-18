Prince William County picks 1st Black woman as assistant police chief in county history

The new assistant chief comes to the department from MPD and assumes her duties on Feb. 28.

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. — EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above is from February 2021, when Chief Newsham joined the force.

Prince William County Police Chief Peter Newsham gave a history-making announcement Friday when he revealed the appointment of Kimberly C. Chisley-Missouri to assistant chief following a nationwide search.

Major Chisley-Missouri is the first Black woman to serve as an assistant chief with the Prince William County Police Department.

This selection comes after the recent retirement of Major Dawn Harman in December 2021.

Chisley-Missouri is a native of Washington, D.C., and has nearly three decades of law enforcement experience, beginning her career with the D.C. Metropolitan Police Department in 1990 where she was assigned as a patrol officer in the Second District.

She first was promoted in 1998 and served in various assignments including patrol, the Disciplinary Review Division, Office of Human Resources and in direct support of then-Chief Charles Ramsey.

In a command-level role, Chisley-Missouri was promoted to captain in 2007 serving in patrol before being assigned to the Internal Affairs Division then as the deputy director of the Youth Investigations Division. At the rank of commander, Chisley-Missouri returned to patrol where she earned the Crime Reduction Award in 2011 and then Commander of the Year in 2012 for what was described as her keen sense of addressing crime, her coordination with other agencies and her outstanding commitment to the community.

Chisley-Missouri was promoted to assistant chief in 2014 where she oversaw the Corporate Support Bureau. The following year, Chisley-Missouri commanded the Internal Affairs Bureau before retiring from MPD in 2018.

Chisley-Missouri attended Howard University and has completed the Certified Public Manager Program at George Washington University.