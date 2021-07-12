17-year-old killed in Woodbridge shooting, police say

The shooting happened in the 4700 block of Still Place around 11 a.m. on Monday.

WOODBRIDGE, Va. — A 17-year-old is dead after a shooting in Woodbridge that is now being investigated by the Prince William County Police, according to a statement from the department.

The shooting happened in the 4700 block of Still Place around 11 a.m. on Monday and the teen died from his a short time after officers arrived on the scene, according to police.

No arrest has been made in this ongoing investigation, said police.

At this time, Prince William County Police do not believe that this shooting is random.