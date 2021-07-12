x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Virginia

17-year-old killed in Woodbridge shooting, police say

The shooting happened in the 4700 block of Still Place around 11 a.m. on Monday.
Credit: internal

WOODBRIDGE, Va. — A 17-year-old is dead after a shooting in Woodbridge that is now being investigated by the Prince William County Police, according to a statement from the department.

The shooting happened in the 4700 block of Still Place around 11 a.m. on Monday and the teen died from his a short time after officers arrived on the scene, according to police. 

No arrest has been made in this ongoing investigation, said police.

At this time, Prince William County Police do not believe that this shooting is random.

WUSA9 will continue to provide updates on this story as more information comes into our newsroom.

RELATED: Fairfax County police use of force study: Black arrestees most likely to experience force

RELATED: Feds in Virginia to step up civil rights enforcement

RELATED: Two 18-year-old suspects identified in Fairland homicide investigation

RELATED: Private investigator to conduct own search for missing 72-year-old Emily Lu

Download the WUSA9 app to get breaking news, weather and important stories at your fingertips.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.
Sign up for the Capitol Breach email newsletter, delivering the latest breaking news and a roundup of the investigation into the Capitol Riots on January 6, 2021.