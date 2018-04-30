The former principal at Ronald Reagan Middle School has been reassigned after allegations of bullying and intimidation, WUSA9 has learned.

Alfie Turner was accused of bullying and intimidating former teachers and is part of an investigation that started last month.

On Sunday, Gainesville Supervisor Pete Candland was outraged at the letter that was sent to the school community about Turner's reassignment.

He called out the superintendent, saying the letter had a condescending and disrespectful tone towards parents and teachers.

"I am profoundly disappointed in the condescending and disrespectful tone in the letter to the RRMS community that clearly tried to deflect blame from the administration onto parents and teachers," Candland said in a statement to WUSA9's Peggy Fox.

As of Sunday, Turner's name can no longer be found in the staff directory, but her new job will be in the Human Resources Department.

The school website lists acting principal as Roger Dallek.

The full letter can be read below:

