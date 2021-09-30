Prince George's County Public Schools to routinely test random pools of students regardless of vaccination status

Parents and guardians are required to provide consent prior to the randomized testing.

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Schools within the Prince George's County Public School system have started testing random pools of students for COVID-19, regardless of vaccination status.

According to a press release, the testing was announced along with new quarantine guidelines. The updates were made in accordance with guidance from the Prince George's County Health Department.

“Each day, we are making the best decisions possible with the best information available to help keep our students, staff and families safe,” said Dr. Monica Goldson, Chief Executive Officer. “We continue to urge all eligible individuals to get vaccinated as the best protection against COVID-19.”

Schools have started testing random pools of students regardless of symptoms or vaccination status for COVID-19. Parents and guardians are required to provide consent prior to the randomized testing.

The school also announced that all student-athletes 12 and older will be required to submit proof of vaccination to be able to participate in all sports. Unvaccinated athletes will have to undergo weekly testing starting October 18.

The Prince George's County Health Department bases recommendations on the most recent guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Maryland State Department of Education (MSDE) and Maryland Department of Health (MDH).

Quarantining will be required for any individual who tests positive for COVID-19, displays symptoms and unvaccinated students and employees in close contact with the individual. The unvaccinated students and employees will be able to return to campus after seven days with a negative test and no symptoms. Proof of a negative test by the fifth day of quarantine or later is required.

Fully vaccinated students and employees who do not show symptoms will not need to quarantine unless they test positive for the virus.

Students who are forced into quarantine due to direct exposure or testing positive for COVID will have access to Google Classroom or Canvas.

If an entire class is quarantined, the school system says students will move to virtual learning taught by their teacher or a substitute. If the teacher is sick and no other teacher is available, the class will have access to asynchronous (self-paced) instruction, such as videos, assignments, presentations and online texts, and other grade and content-specific online learning platforms.

