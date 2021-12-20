Child critically injured after being hit by a car in Falls Church

FALLS CHURCH, Va. — Police in the City of Falls Church is looking into what caused a pre-school-aged child to be hit by a car on Monday.
Just after 4 p.m. the Falls Church Police and Arlington County Fire went to 900 West Broad Street for a report of a pedestrian struck.
When police and fire arrived at the accident they found a pre-school-aged child struck by a car. Officers said the child is approximately 3 to 4 years old.
The child was taken to a local hospital and is currently in critical condition. The driver that struck the child remained on the scene of the crash according to police.
City of Falls Church Police says that in the early stages of this investigation they still are unsure what exactly happened that might have caused the crash.
The Road was closed to traffic for about two hours but all lanes have reopened as of 6 p.m.
Anyone with information related to this incident are asked to contact Falls Church Police Lieutenant R. Henderson at 703-248-5067 or Falls Church Non-Emergency Police at 703-241-5053 (TTY 711).
