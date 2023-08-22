Thousands without power in Arlington

Officials told residents power is to be restored by Tuesday afternoon.

Example video title will go here for this video

ARLINGTON, Va. — Thousands are still without power in Northern Virginia after being promised it would be restored by Tuesday afternoon.

According to Dominion Energy, as of 4:45 p.m., 11,116 residents are without power. Most of those outages are reported in Arlington.

Officials say the outages were caused by an underground fault when spliced cables became undone.

The incident occurred at 11:20 a.m., with residents being told to expect their power to be restored by 3:30 p.m.

The owner of Toby's Ice Cream at Amazon HQ2 announced a "Blackout Sale" in response to the power going out. He invites others to come by and enjoy the ice cream before it melts.

In addition, the Long Bridge Aquatic & Fitness Center and Gunston Community Center are closed. All programs have been canceled until further notice due to the power going out.

Residents are thanked for their patience as crews work to restore service at the center.

WATCH NEXT: Driver in custody after wild police chase involving stolen Arlington ambulance