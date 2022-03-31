Construction gears up for Potomac Yard development

Planners say two large residential buildings proposed for the site still need a permit.

ALEXANDRIA, Va. — A big project aiming to change the landscape of Alexandria along the river is making progress, according to city planners. The first phase of the planned Potomac Yard development includes the Potomac Yard Metro station, which had its opening date pushed back to later this year.

The Potomac Yard Metrorail Implementation Work Group presented the update on the proposed project on Monday. Principal Planner Dirk Geratz showed designs of the first phase of the development, a 19-acre property along Potomac Avenue where the Regal Cinema used to sit.

Three buildings for the Virginia Tech Innovation Campus are already under construction. There are 600,000 square feet of academic space set to open by Fall 2024.

Crews have also begun work on the pumping station on the north side of the first phase and the infrastructure, which includes grating and utilities built underground.

"A lot of prep work has to be done before you can even get started on paving the streets," Geratz said.

The first phase also outlines a large green space seven buildings making up seven million square feet.

"When it's all complete, we have a walking and biking connection so it'll be an impressive strip of green space," he said.

As the Metro station makes progress, Geratz said the north pavilion is nearly complete.

According to Metro, the station was delayed because engineers determined that the original design of the Automatic Train Control (ATC) system did not meet all necessary safety requirements. While the opening day may be delayed, Metro claims construction on the station will continue mostly on schedule.

Two large resident buildings planned near the Metro station are still in the planning process. They are still needing a building permit before construction can start, according to Geratz.