DUMFRIES, Va. — Police are searching for a killer after a person was fatally shot in Dumfries Monday night.

A release from the Prince William County Police Department says officers were called to the 16900 block of Porters Inn Dr. around 9:47 p.m. after several witnesses reported hearing the sound of gunshots in the area. Once on the scene police found a male victim suffering from gunshot wounds. The officers attempted to revive the victim, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to Officer Renee Carr, spokeswoman for the Prince William County Police Department, investigators have been following leads overnight, but so far no one is in custody and there is no description of possible suspects available for release. Officer Carr said the incident was isolated to the immediate area, and there is no apparent threat to public safety.

Police have not released the victim's identity, pending notification of next-of-kin.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Prince William County Police at 703-792-6500.

