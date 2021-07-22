Police: Witnesses help pull suspect off injured officer

The officer was taken to a nearby hospital and treated for a head injury, according to police.

FREDERICKSBURG, Va. — A Fredericksburg police officer was treated for a head injury after allegedly being attacked by a suspect he was attempting to arrest Wednesday morning.

According to a press release from Fredericksburg police, the patrol officer was in a Walmart parking lot on Carl D Silver Parkway when he found the suspect holding stolen items and attempted to detain him.

Police say the suspect, later identified as 31-year-old Joshua Diggins, suddenly turned around, knocked the officer to the ground and began punching him several times in the head. Fredericksburg police said two people nearby saw what happened and were able to pull Diggins off the officer.

Diggins was arrested and faces charges of assault on law enforcement and malicious wounding. He remains at the Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond.

The officer was taken to a nearby hospital and treated for a head injury, according to police. The police department is thanking the two individuals who they said helped save their officer.

"If the two individuals watching nearby had not selflessly taken it upon themselves to assist the officer during the attack, the injuries he sustained could have been much more severe," Police Chief Layton said. "I can't thank them enough for bravely putting themselves in danger. The courage seen by the officer and individuals show we are stronger when we work together."

Fredericksburg police say this alleged attack is the third assault on one of their officers in the last 12 weeks.