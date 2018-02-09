Fauquier County Sheriff's said one man is behind bars and one woman is dead following an altercation Saturday.

Sheriff's were called to the 6700 block of Riley Road in Warrenton for a woman unconscious in a pool. When police arrived to the scene around 2:30 p.m., they located a 53-year-old woman dead on the deck.

The woman lived at the home where the altercation occurred.

Detectives arrested and charged 51-year-old Ashton Dunlap Berry of Warrenton with first degree murder.

Officials have not identified the woman at this time. It is unclear the relationship between the woman and Berry.

Police said Berry is being held without bond. The murder is still under investigation.

