Police: Students offered ride from stranger while walking from school in Virginia

Police say the white man was driving either a beige or gray colored sports utility sedan. He was described as about 25 to 30 years old, with a black hat and beard.

FALLS CHURCH, Va. — The City of Falls Church police reported a group of students were walking from an elementary school when they were approached by an unknown man Wednesday afternoon.

Police say a man allegedly approached the students when they were walking home from Oak Street Elementary School and asked if they wanted a ride, according to the City of Falls Church police. The students declined and immediately reported the incident.

According to the City of Falls Church police, the white man was driving either a beige or gray colored sports utility sedan. He was described as about 25 to 30 years old, with a black beard and black hat.

Major Jiwan Chhetri, Deputy Chief of Police, said the students did the right thing. "They removed themselves from the situation immediately and found trusted adults. We applaud these quick-thinking students," Chhetri said.

The City of Falls Church Police encourage adults to teach their children about safety. KidSmartz, a program managed by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children provides tips for helping children stay safe.

"The lessons go beyond 'stranger danger'," said Chhetri. "Not all bad situations are obvious. It may be hard for kids to understand the difference between strangers who could hurt them and strangers who may help them."

Chhetri said, "And, avoiding strangers will not help if the abductor is a family member, neighbor, or family acquaintance. The KidSmartz program helps teach children all of this."

Police are asking anyone with information relevant to the incident is encouraged to call 703-241-5053 or email police@fallschurchva.gov.