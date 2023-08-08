Person injured after shooting with federal officer in Alexandria

The person shot has not been identified and their current condition is unknown at this time.

ALEXANDRIA, Va. — One person is injured after a shooting involving a federal law enforcement officer was reported in Alexandria Tuesday afternoon.

According to a tweet from the Alexandria Police Department, the shooting happened in the 3500 block of Richmond Highway.

There is very little known about the shooting at this time, but police report one person was injured. The person shot has not been identified and their current condition is unknown at this time.

Officials have not released any information regarding a motive or what may have happened in the moments leading up to the shooting.

A moderate police presence can be found in the area.

This is a developing story. More details surrounding the shooting will be added as they become available.

Notification:: There is a moderate police presence in and around the 3500 block of Richmond Highway in response to a federal law enforcement officer-involved shooting. One person was injured. APD is on scene. pic.twitter.com/PM2BqdgYG1 — Alexandria Police (@AlexandriaVAPD) August 8, 2023

