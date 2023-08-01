Manassas properties vandalized with condiments; Police search for suspect

Police are working to 'ketchup' to the culprit of the crime.

Example video title will go here for this video

MANASSAS, Va. — Multiple properties were vandalized in an offensive and unusual way in Manassas last week, leading police to investigate the crime in an attempt to ketchup to the culprit.

Officers with the Prince William County Police Department responded to Gandall Court, off of Spriggs Road, around 10:50 a.m. on July 25 after a report of a vandalism in the area. Through an initial investigation it was revealed that multiple driveways and other areas of residential property were vandalized using condiments to write derogatory and offensive language, as well as inappropriate images.

Police said none of the images or writings appeared to cause permanent damage. They also said that the vandalism did not contain any threats of harm toward any of the residents.

Evidence found in the area was collected, the police department said. No details were released about what the specifics of what the vandalism said or a motive behind the crime.

This is an active and ongoing investigation.