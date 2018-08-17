WOODBRIDGE, Va. -- A man who sexually assaulted a woman at knife point in Prince William County is still being sought by police and they’re using an electronic composite image to locate him.

The assault occurred in a wooded area in the area of Aurora Drive and Bowes Lane in Woodbridge at around 11:30 p.m. on Monday. A 33-year-old woman told police she was walking home when she noticed a man following her into the woods.

In the woods, the man pulled out a knife and forced the victim to inappropriately touch him. He the fled and the victim returned home to call police. A search of the area that night did not find the suspect.

However, nearby surveillance footage caught the suspect.

He is described as a white male with a tan complexion and is between 19-20 years old. He is approximately 5’05” to 5’07” and 130lbs to 140lbs, with a thin build. He was last seen wearing a dark long sleeve shirt and brown or tan cargo shorts.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Prince William County police at 703-792-6500.

© 2018 WUSA