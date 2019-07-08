MCLEAN, Va. — Police continue to search for a reported armed ex-employee inside the Gannett Building - home to USA Today -- in McLean, Virginia. The building, which also houses several other businesses, was evacuated Wednesday afternoon.

Fairfax police said they got a 911 call from inside the building just before noon there was an ex-employee armed with a gun inside the building at 7950 Jones Branch Drive.

"We were told it was an ex-employee of the building," Chief Edwin Roessler Jr. said during a news conference Wednesday. He said they did not know if the person was an ex-employee of Gannett or one of the other businesses inside the building.

Roessler said they continue to check the building floor by floor as they continue to evacuate employees that had sheltered in place. He said they still have to treat the threat as credible until the building has been cleared.

"I pray they are not in the building and that this will end safely," Roessler said.

Roessler said police are looking for the person identified as the ex-employee as a person of interest, but didn't identify them because they "may have done nothing wrong."

Police asked people to avoid the area if possible, and the incident is still under investigation.

USA Today said that reports of a man with a weapon at its headquarters after the building was evacuated were mistaken.

An employee said they were being evacuated from the building.

However, an FBI source confirmed to WUSA9 that no shots were fired.

Around 1 p.m., Fairfax County police said they are working to investigate the reported threat and, "have found no evidence of any acts of violence of injuries."

"Alarms sounded at the building as police squad converged on the scene," USA Today reported. "Law enforcement officers with rifles and body armor were patrolling the area and a helicopter hovered overhead."

Earlier this year, the company that owns WUSA9, TEGNA, moved their offices out of the building in question. Gannett recently merged with GateHouse -- the two newspaper giants combined for roughly $1.4 billion. McLean, Va., where the building is located, is about 25 minutes from downtown Washington, D.C.

Officials from the nearby Hilton released the following information:

"We can confirm our HQ team is aware of and actively monitoring the situation that is occurring at the USA Today building. For context, Hilton HQ is approximately half a mile from the location in question. We stand ready to provide guidance to our HQ-based Team Members if required," said Meg Ryan, director of corporate affairs at Hilton.

Valo Park, which operates the office building, declined to comment or say how many businesses lease space from them.

This incident comes just a few days after two mass shootings in the U.S. that left more than 30 people dead.

USA Today reporters are providing updates on the incident via Twitter.

"We have evacuated the @USATODAY headquarters in McLean, Virginia, after reports of someone who may have had a weapon in the building," Business Trends Reporter Nathan Bomey tweeted.

This story has been updated with the latest information.

