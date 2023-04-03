Police searching for 2 suspects, 16 and 19, wanted in killing of Fredericksburg high school student

On Sunday, March 26, Jasiah Smith, 18, was shot and killed in a parking space in the 400 block of Chadwick Court, according to Fredericksburg police.

FREDERICKSBURG, Va. — Fredericksburg police are searching for two teenage suspects in the slaying of a high school student on March 26.

Jasiah Smith, 18, a senior student, was shot and killed in a parking space in the 400 block of Chadwick Court, according to a release from the Fredericksburg Police Department.

Officers arrived at the scene to find Smith suffering from multiple gunshot wounds around 3 p.m. and attempted to save his life, police said. He was taken to a hospital, where he later died.

Fredericksburg police are asking the public for assistance in finding the two suspects in connection to the shooting. Aaron Randolph Carter, 19, is wanted on a charge of second-degree murder.

Carter is 5 feet-8 inches tall, weighs 145 pounds, and drives a white Chevrolet Impala bearing Virginia license plate TUS-4155, according to a Facebook post from police.

A 16-year-old boy is wanted on a charge of first-degree murder, but police say they could not release information about him due to his age.

Police said both suspects are considered armed and dangerous. If anyone sees Carter they should not approach him but call the police immediately.

The Fredericksburg City Public Schools released a statement to faculty, staff, and families saying, "The Fredericksburg City Public Schools community is devastated by this tragic loss, and our thoughts and prayers go out to the family and friends of Jasiah."

Police are asking anyone with information about the homicide to contact the Fredericksburg Police Department by calling 540-373-3122. Those who wish to remain anonymous can send a tip to "847-411" and text "FPDtip" followed by your information.