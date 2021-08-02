Police searching for endangered 14-year-old girl in Virginia

Officers say Mia is in danger due to mental and/or physical health.

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — Police are asking for the public's help locating a missing 14-year-old girl.

According to a tweet from Fairfax County Police, Mia Marie Ann Guiterrez-Fuentes was last seen Monday in the 4700 block of Monterey Drive in Alexandria.

Police describe Mia as a 14-year-old girl with black and red hair. She is five feet tall and weighs approximately 100 pounds. She was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt and t-shirt with gray sweatpants and glasses.

Officers say Mia is in danger due to mental and/or physical health.

If you have seen Mia, or know where she may be, contact Fairfax police with any information at (703) 691-2131.

#Missing Endangered Child: 14yo Mia Marie Ann Gutierrez-Fuentes last seen today in 4700 blk Monterey Dr, Alexandria. 5’, 100lbs, blk hair w/red. Blk sweatshirt/tshirt, gray sweatpants and glasses. Endangered due to mental and/or physical health concerns. Call 7036912131 w/info. pic.twitter.com/EeGm8bxXrt — Fairfax County Police (@FairfaxCountyPD) August 3, 2021

READ NEXT: