Police searching for endangered 14-year-old girl in Virginia

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — Police are asking for the public's help locating a missing 14-year-old girl.
According to a tweet from Fairfax County Police, Mia Marie Ann Guiterrez-Fuentes was last seen Monday in the 4700 block of Monterey Drive in Alexandria.
Police describe Mia as a 14-year-old girl with black and red hair. She is five feet tall and weighs approximately 100 pounds. She was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt and t-shirt with gray sweatpants and glasses.
Officers say Mia is in danger due to mental and/or physical health.
If you have seen Mia, or know where she may be, contact Fairfax police with any information at (703) 691-2131.
