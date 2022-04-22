Man arrested for allegedly exposing himself to two women in Woodbridge

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. — Prince William County Police have arrested a man accused of multiple instances of indecent exposure. Neil Michael Diaz, 29, allegedly knocked on two women's doors while he was naked and exposed himself to the women, police said.
Around 2 a.m. Wednesday, police officers responded to the Sutton Apartments in the 2300 block of Vantage Dr. in Woodbridge for reports of an indecent exposure incident. Once on scene, a 26-year-old woman told the officers that she heard a knock on her door and when she opened it she found a naked man standing there, making inappropriate gestures. She told police she immediately closed her door and Diaz walked away.
During the police investigation, they found out that Diaz had allegedly returned to the woman's apartment several times before the police arrived. Diaz also allegedly knocked on a second apartment door, where a 29-year-old woman reported the same behavior.
The police report does not indicate that Diaz tried to force his way into either apartment at any point, and there was no contact between Diaz and either woman.
Prince William Police arrested Diaz at his home Thursday and he was held on a $1,000 bond. His court date is still pending.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about either incident at Sutton Apartments on April 20 is asked to call the PWCPD tipline at 703-792-7000.
