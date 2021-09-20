Police search for more victims after man is charged with abduction, sexually assaulting woman in car

Based on information found during the investigation, detectives are now searching for more victims.

Example video title will go here for this video

ARLINGTON COUNTY, Va. — In June, Arlington Police arrested and charged a 42-year-old man with abducting and sexually assaulting a woman in a car. Now, they believe there are more victims.

Julio Basurto faces charges of abduction and forcible sodomy after investigators say he attacked a woman after she left a nightclub on Claredon Boulevard in May. He was later arrested on June 22.

On Tuesday, the Arlington County Police Department’s Special Victims Unit announced more charges have been filed against Basurto for another attack that reportedly happened in October 2021.

Investigators claim Basurto drove up to a nightclub on Wilson Boulevard, where a woman had just exited. She got into the car and that is he sexually assaulted her before she could get out of the car. For this case, Basurto is now also charged with abduction with the intent to defile, object sexual penetration and unlawful filming.

Based on information found during the investigation, detectives are now searching for more victims of attacks that may have happened on the following dates:

September 20, 2021

October 3, 2021

October 14, 2021

September 4, 2022

Anyone with information, or who may be a victim, is asked to contact Arlington County Police Department’s tip line at 703-228-4180 or ACPDTipline@arlingtonva.us. Information may also be provided anonymously through the Arlington County Crime Solvers hotline at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477).

Basurto, who often went by Elder Julio, has served as part of the community advocacy group Juntos En Justicia. WUSA spoke with him earlier this year after a student overdosed in a bathroom at Wakefield High School.

In June, he was listed as a voting member of Arlington Public School's Advisory Committee on Transportation Choices, which advises the staff-level Joint Committee on Transportation Choices (JCTC) regarding strategies and plans of action that will develop and promote transportation choices for APS students, families and staff.

On June 20, he tweeted a verse from the King James Version of the Bible saying, "Matthew 7:12 The Golden Rule "Do unto others as you would have them do unto you. That is the essence of everything that is taught..."