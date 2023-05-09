Police search for Reston robbery suspect

The Fairfax County Police Department is searching for a man they suspect to be connected to two robberies in Reston, Virginia.

Police say a man approached a woman near the 11900 block of Barrell Coopwe Court and attempted to snatch her backpack and said if she didn't give it up, then he would take the woman's child. Police say the man is described to be Hispanic, about five foot and six inches tall, with a thin build and between the ages of 20-25.

On Aug. 9, police say there was another robbery where two men approached two women walking on a trail near the 12000 block of Greywing Square. Officials say the two men pepper-sprayed the woman and took one of their purses. One man was described as Hispanic, about 19 years old, tall, with dark hair and facial hair on his chin.

The second man is described to be a Hispanic teen around the age of 16, short in height and wearing a white t-shirt and red shorts. Police say there is no composite image of the teen.

Police say they believe that the composite sketches below are the same person and are asking anyone with information about these cases to contact them at 703-478-0904.