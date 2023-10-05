Woman on escalator notices man point phone up her dress

The man is wanted by police for "unlawful filming," according to police.

ARLINGTON, Va. — A woman called police after she noticed a man using his phone to record a video under her dress Tuesday.

According to a spokesperson with Arlington County Police Department, officers were called to the 1100 block of S. Hayes Street just before 10:30 p.m.

When officers arrived, they learned a woman had been riding an escalator when she noticed a stranger holding a phone under her dress. The woman confronted the man, who ran away.

Officers searched the area but did not find the suspect. The man is described as being between 25 and 30 years old, standing around 5-foot-9 and wearing a red zipped jacket of hoodie.

The woman also posted about her experience in a Washington, D.C. subreddit, saying she chased the man into the Pentagon City Mall and that she had identified him in mall footage.

"I’m home and safe but god, I feel like I need to scrub myself with steel wool," she wrote. "Y’all be careful out there."

Anyone with information is asked to contact Arlington County Crime Solvers at 1-866-411 TIPS.

