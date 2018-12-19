DUMFRIES, Va. -- Police are searching for at least two suspects that fled the scene following a police chase early Wednesday morning in Dumfries, Va.

The chase started on southbound I-95 near the 123 mile mark around 4 a.m. A trooper tried to stop the vehicle because scanners indicated that it may have been stolen.

The suspects fled the scene on foot after the chase ended on southbound I-95 at exit 152 A.

Police are looking for at least outstanding suspects, one is believed to be in custody.

No additional information has been released.