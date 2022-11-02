x
Loudoun Co. deputies search for suspect who escaped custody in handcuffs

Millah Grant was last seen in the area of Cascades Parkway and Woodland Road after running away from the area of the Parc Dulles apartments.

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. — Deputies in Loudoun County are searching for a man who escaped their custody Thursday night.

Millah Grant, ran from police on foot while still wearing handcuffs, according to the Loudoun County Sheriff's Office. The 21-year-old suspect was initially taken into custody for trespassing and assaulting an officer at the Parc Dulles Apartments on Thursday.

Deputies believe Grant is still handcuffs, but may have changed clothes with a friend's help. 

The search for Grant continues Friday morning. He was last seen in the area of Cascades Parkway and Woodland Road. Those who live in the area can expect an increased police presence.

Anyone who sees Grant, or may know where he is should contact the Loudoun County Sheriff's Office or call 911.

