Loudoun Co. deputies search for suspect who escaped custody in handcuffs

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. — Deputies in Loudoun County are searching for a man who escaped their custody Thursday night.

Millah Grant, ran from police on foot while still wearing handcuffs, according to the Loudoun County Sheriff's Office. The 21-year-old suspect was initially taken into custody for trespassing and assaulting an officer at the Parc Dulles Apartments on Thursday.

Deputies believe Grant is still handcuffs, but may have changed clothes with a friend's help.

The search for Grant continues Friday morning. He was last seen in the area of Cascades Parkway and Woodland Road. Those who live in the area can expect an increased police presence.