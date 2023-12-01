Police search for arson suspect in Fairfax Co.

Officials are now searching for 54-year-old Patrick Aylas in connection to the fire.

Example video title will go here for this video

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — Police are asking for the public's help with finding a man they claim is responsible for a house fire in Reston Thursday morning.

According to tweets from the Fairfax Fire Department (FFD), crews were called to a house in the 11000 block of Shadbush Court around 4:15 a.m. When units arrived they found a family home on fire.

No one was injured in the fire, which investigators say was arson.

Officials are now searching for 54-year-old Patrick Aylas in connection to the fire.

There is no word on if or how Aylas may be connected to the home that was set on fire.

If you have seen Aylas, or know where he may be, officials say to not approach him and call 911.

WANTED: 54yo Patrick Aylas is wanted for arson related to a house fire that occurred this morning in the 11500 blk of Shadbush Ct, Reston. @FairfaxCountyPD officers are actively searching for him. Call 911 w/ info and do not approach. pic.twitter.com/RQxENsNyHx — Fairfax County Fire/Rescue (@ffxfirerescue) January 12, 2023

According to the Virginia state government website, arson is described as "any person while any building or other structure unlawfully, with intent to commit a felony therein, shall burn or cause to be burned, in whole or in part, such building or other structure, the burning of which is not punishable under any other section of this chapter."

Arson is a Class 4 felony in the Commonwealth.