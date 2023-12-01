x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Virginia

Police search for arson suspect in Fairfax Co.

Officials are now searching for 54-year-old Patrick Aylas in connection to the fire.

More Videos

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — Police are asking for the public's help with finding a man they claim is responsible for a house fire in Reston Thursday morning.

According to tweets from the Fairfax Fire Department (FFD), crews were called to a house in the 11000 block of Shadbush Court around 4:15 a.m. When units arrived they found a family home on fire. 

No one was injured in the fire, which investigators say was arson.

Officials are now searching for 54-year-old Patrick Aylas in connection to the fire.

There is no word on if or how Aylas may be connected to the home that was set on fire. 

If you have seen Aylas, or know where he may be, officials say to not approach him and call 911. 

According to the Virginia state government website, arson is described as "any person while any building or other structure unlawfully, with intent to commit a felony therein, shall burn or cause to be burned, in whole or in part, such building or other structure, the burning of which is not punishable under any other section of this chapter."

Arson is a Class 4 felony in the Commonwealth. 

Related Articles

WATCH NEXT: Mother, daughter dead | Maryland man charged with arson, murder

Vincent Fisher, 46, who lived at the residence, has been arrested and charged with an assault prior to the fire, as well as first-degree arson and murder.

WUSA9 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs. Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand.

Download the WUSA9 app to get breaking news, weather and important stories at your fingertips.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.
Sign up for the Capitol Breach email newsletter, delivering the latest breaking news and a roundup of the investigation into the Capitol Riots on January 6, 2021.

Before You Leave, Check This Out