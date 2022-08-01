Police: Man exposes himself in Walmart, possibly more victims

Police believe there could be more victims.

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — A 27-year-old man has been arrested after he allegedly exposed himself to a woman and juvenile inside a Walmart in Vienna, and police believe there could be more victims.

According to a release from Fairfax County Police on July 26, a man exposed himself inside a Walmart at the 1500 block of Cornerside Boulevard in the Vienna area of Fairfax County.

Officers were called to the store around 6:45 p.m. on the 26th after the suspect, Demetrius Mills, exposed himself to a woman and a juvenile who were shopping in the clothing section of the store.

Mills walked away but returned to the clothing section a second time and exposed himself again to the woman and juvenile. The man left the store prior to the police getting to the location, they said.

Sometime later that day, a loss prevention officer from Walmart saw the man nearby and called police. Police were able to find the man and took him into custody.

ICYMI: FFXPD arrested 27yo Demetrius Mills after exposing himself inside the Walmart at 1500 Cornerside Blvd after allegedly exposing himself to a woman & a juvenile PD believe other incidents happened between 7/24 & 7/26 near Tysons Square Shopping Center https://t.co/7DgDsicOcz pic.twitter.com/F9denNrrut — Ryan Sprouse (@RSprouseNews) August 1, 2022

Mills was charged with two counts of indecent liberties and two counts of indecent exposure. He is currently being held on these felony charges at the Adult Detention Center without bond.

Fairfax County Police are saying that Mills is also a suspect in other recent exposure cases.

At this point, detectives are looking for more information on suspected incident's that involve mills that happened between July 24 and July 26 in the area of Tysons Square Shopping Center, 8359 Leesburg Pike, Vienna and Walmart, 1500 Cornerside Boulevard in Vienna.