Police: Robbery suspect on the loose after vehicle chase that started in Arlington

The suspect's vehicle was found abandoned by Alexandria police.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

ARLINGTON, Va. — Editor's Note: This video is from June 2019 about a vehicle pursuit that led to a wreck on the Capital Beltway.

Arlington police still are searching for the person who led police on a chase Monday evening after being suspected of a robbery earlier in the day.

Around 7:30 p.m., officers spotted the suspect wanted for robbery on Army Navy Drive, near Pentagon City Metro Station, and attempted to make contact with him.

The suspect then entered into a vehicle and fled the location, sparking a vehicle chase with officers.

The vehicle chase, which started in Arlington, ended with the unoccupied vehicle being found later by Alexandria Police.

Officers set up a perimeter around the area to search for the suspect but efforts were unsuccessful. No arrests have been made in the case and the wanted suspect is still on the loose, according to police.

No details have been released about the robbery for which the suspect is wanted.