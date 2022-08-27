Police revive teens in 2 separate overdose incidents in Hyattsville

“The DMV has been seeing an increase in drug overdose cases, in part because of the addition of Fentanyl to illegal drugs and counterfeit prescription medications.”

HYATTSVILLE, Md. — Hyattsville police have responded to two separate incidents involving teens overdosing this week and are now warning the public about this alarming issue.

On Aug. 26, around 2:40 a.m., three officers with the Hyattsville Police Department pulled an unconscious 16-year-old girl from the back of a car on East-West Highway. The teen overdosed on a combination of alcohol, cocaine and Percocet. She was not breathing, but officers were able to revive her and keep her breathing until medic arrived. Once at the hospital she was in stable condition.

On Aug. 27, around 3:15 a.m., just a day after the first incident, officers stopped to check on nine intoxicated teenagers standing around a stolen Dodge Journey at Duck Pond Park. While processing the vehicle, three teenage girls, suspected to be under the influence of alcohol and oxy, began to throw up and became unconscious. Officers and medic performed life-saving measures to revive the teens. Currently, their condition is unknown.

Today and Thurs., HPD officers revived 4 teens who overdosed on narcotics. With these cases we want you to be aware of the national trend of Fentanyl being added to drugs and counterfeit meds. Fentanyl is causing sudden overdose and death. Read more here: https://t.co/SVxb9HbYoa pic.twitter.com/M29n511tRL — Hyattsville Police Department (@HyattsvillePD) August 27, 2022

These incidents come just days after officers found three men unconscious in front of a Hyattsville apartment complex. Medics administered Narcan and performed CPR, but they were unable to revive them. No official cause of death has been released in the case.

“The DMV has been seeing an increase in drug overdose cases, in part because of the addition of Fentanyl to illegal drugs and counterfeit prescription medications,” said Hyattsville Chief of Police Jarod J. Towers. “While we are not yet able to definitively state the cause of recent suspected overdose cases in the City of Hyattsville, it is clearly a problem emerging across this region. Everyone should be aware of the dangers of using illegal drugs and the risk of using an unknown substance that could lead to death.”