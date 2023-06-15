Police release sketch of rape suspect in Fairfax Co.

Detectives say the woman was walking on Columbia Pike when the suspect began to follow her.

FALLS CHURCH, Va. — Police are asking for the public's help identifying a suspect they say is wanted for rape in Fairfax County.

According to the Fairfax County Police Department, officers were called to the 5900 block of Seminary Road in Falls Church just after 2:30 a.m. on June 11.

Police say a witness heard "a disturbance" in a wooded area between Seminary Road and Leesburg Pike. When they went to look into what the sound was, the witness says they saw a man standing over a partially clothed woman who was on the ground.

The woman reportedly called to the witness for help and the suspect ran away towards Leesburg Pike.

The victim was treated for injuries and is expected to be okay. Victim specialists with the Major Crime Bureau’s Victim Services Division are assisting the woman.

Detectives say the woman was walking on Columbia Pike when the suspect began to follow her. He then reportedly stopped her from walking away before dragging her to the wooded area, where he sexually assaulted her.

The suspect is described as a man in his late 30s or early 40s. He stands around 5-foot-5 with a stocky frame and was last seen wearing a black t-shirt with a white design and black jeans.

Police released a sketch of the suspect on Thursday.

Anyone with information may contact the Major Crimes Bureau at 703-246-7800, option 3. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Solvers by phone at 1-866-411-TIPS (866-411-8477)