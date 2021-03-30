x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Washington, DC's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Washington, DC | WUSA9.com

Virginia

Virginia State Police investigate police-involved shooting in Bristol

Bristol police have turned the investigation over to the Virginia State Police.
Credit: katifcam
File: an emergency scene including both a fire engine and an ambulance.

BRISTOL, Va. — Police say an investigation into an officer-involved shooting is underway in the southwestern Virginia city of Bristol.

News Channel 11 reported Tuesday that one person has died. 

Bristol police Captain Maynard Ratcliff said the shooting occurred at the intersection of Euclid Avenue and Gate City Highway. 

Police were called to the scene shortly after 3 a.m. Ratcliff said that no officers were injured. 

Bristol police have turned the investigation over to the Virginia State Police. 

The news station reports that the shooting happened at a Rodeway Inn.

Related Articles