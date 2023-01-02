Police: Man trying to stop car theft hurt at Alexandria gas station

It happened at the Citgo on Richmond Highway in Alexandria, Monday night.

ALEXANDRIA, Va. — A man was hospitalized and his car was stolen at a gas station Monday night.

Fairfax County Police say the man, who's in his 50s was pumping gas at the Citgo on Richmond Highway in Alexandria, when a suspect got into his car and tried to drive away.

Police told WUSA9 the victim apparently tried to get back into the car to prevent it from being stolen. Investigators say it's not clear if he was dragged or knocked over but he was hurt and had to be taken to the hospital.

A worker told WUSA9 they heard someone yelling to call 911 and saw the man on the ground.

It happened just after 5pm on January 30.

Fairfax County Police are still searching for the car, which they say was a 2015 Nissan.